Four POs Including Woman Held

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:31 PM

Four POs including woman held

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including two most wanted allegedly involved in heinous crimes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including two most wanted allegedly involved in heinous crimes.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

Rawat police managed to arrest an A category PO namely Zulfiqar wanted in a murder case.

Similarly, Rawat police nabbed a female PO, Mehwish wanted in a dacoity case.

Bani police also conducted a raid and arrested a B category PO namely Pervaiz Khan.

Perwadhai police apprehended a B category criminal, Asheem Khan.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminalsparticularly most wanted.

