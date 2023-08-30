Open Menu

Four POs Nabbed In Jaampur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Police claimed to have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) who committed heinous crimes during an ongoing special drive against POs across the district

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) who committed heinous crimes during an ongoing special drive against POs across the district.

SHO City police station Jaampur Akhtar Khan said that police have arrested four POs including Fida Hussain, Ghulam Mustafa alias Billu, Shafqat and Aon Abbas as they were wanted by police in heinous crimes.

DPO Rajanpur Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad appreciated district police and said that the safety of properties and the lives of the masses was a top priority.

