Four POs netted during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have netted four proclaimed offenders from different areas of city during crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral Police nabbed Inayatullah wanted in a murder of Arshad Mahmood and injuring Tahir and Rashid during a dispute.

The other accomplices of the wanted criminal have already been arrested and challaned.

Similarly, New Town police held Mehran Bashir in cheque dishonor case.

While, Sadiqabad police arrested Muhammad Anwar in a forgery case.

Following the operation, Taxila Police arrested Junaid, wanted in a rape case that occurred in last year.

SSP Operations Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi appreciated the performance of police team and said that the ongoing crackdown against proclaimed and wanted criminals will be accelerated.