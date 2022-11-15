UrduPoint.com

Four POs Of Murder Case Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Gulgasht police arrested four proclaimed offenders of a murder case during a special raid here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Sharafat Ali alias Dada was shot dead by armed outlaws over a minor dispute near Dewan Bagh on the premises of Gulgasht police station about four months ago.

The police registered case number 960/22 under section 302/148/149 against the criminals including Salahuddin, Fareed, Yousaf, and Saqlain, however, the criminals managed to hide for the last four months.

A special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza was investigating the incident. The police team, on Tuesday, raided a place and arrested all four proclaimed offenders. Further investigation is underway, police sources said.

