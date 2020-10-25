Four power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:FESCO task force claimed on Sunday to have caught four power pilferers from various localities of the district during the last 24 hours.

FESCO Task force teams conducted raids at different areas of Sargodha district including Sillanwali, Chak 116 NB, Chak 136-NB and caught red-handed 4 people involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The accused are Gulshan Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz, Muhammad Iqbal and Abid Hussain.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police have registered cases against the power thieves.