Four power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught four people involved in power theft.

The police said a task force conducted raids in Chak No 58 SB, Magni village and caught Qaisar Abbas, Ameer Ahmed, Nasir and Riaz involved in stealing electricity from maintransmission lines.

On reports of the Fesco, the police registered separate cases against the accused.