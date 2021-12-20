Four power pilferers booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught four people accused of power theft on Monday.

On a tip-off,the FESCO team along with police conducted raids in Chak 16SB, Istaqlalabad, Block 15 and caught Abdul Wahab, Abdul Qayyum, Ayub and Muhammad Naveed who were involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

Police registered separate cases against the accused.