Four Power Pilferers Booked

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 06:25 PM

Four power pilferers booked

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught four power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown, here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught four power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided at various areas of the district and caught 4 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 321,812 on pilferers.

On a report of FESCO, police also registered cases against pilferers.

