Four power pilferers booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught four power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, task force teams raided various areas of the district

and caught four accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 255,190 on pilferers.

On a report, police also registered cases against pilferers.