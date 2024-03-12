Four Power Pilferers Booked
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught four power pilferers
during an ongoing crackdown here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, task force teams raided various areas of the district
and caught four accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 255,190 on pilferers.
On a report, police also registered cases against pilferers.
Recent Stories
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges58 seconds ago
-
Ishaq Dar assumes charge as 39th foreign minister9 minutes ago
-
HEC develops Pakistan Studies course for undergraduate programmes9 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary poet Habib Jalib 31st death anniversary observed19 minutes ago
-
Major Break Through in Search Operation of Missing Fishermen22 minutes ago
-
Two butchers' shops sealed during ongoing drive against profiteers29 minutes ago
-
36,847 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive29 minutes ago
-
Artifacts from Ganweriwala to be displayed at Bahawalpur Museum: Commissioner29 minutes ago
-
450 acre land of Cholistan handed over to princess Zehra Abbasi29 minutes ago
-
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assuming the portfolio of t ..36 minutes ago
-
SNGPL assures uninterrupted gas supply on Sehr,Iftar39 minutes ago
-
Experts for youth-led recycling solutions to mounting waste to achieve zero waste39 minutes ago