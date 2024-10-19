Open Menu

Four Power Pilferers Booked

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught four power pilferers,during an ongoing crackdown,here on Saturday.

According to official sources,task force teams raided at various areas of the district and caught four accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs.289,879 on pilferers.

Police also registered cases against pilferers.

