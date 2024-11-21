Open Menu

Four Power Pilferers Booked:

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Four power pilferers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught four power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided at various areas and caught four accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering,besides imposing a fine of Rs 116,122/- on them.

On a report of FESCO, police registered cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine From FESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

28 minutes ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

41 minutes ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

55 minutes ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

5 hours ago
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

15 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

15 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

15 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

15 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

15 hours ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan