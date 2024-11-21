Four Power Pilferers Booked:
Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught four power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Thursday.
According to official sources, the task force teams raided at various areas and caught four accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering,besides imposing a fine of Rs 116,122/- on them.
On a report of FESCO, police registered cases against the accused.
