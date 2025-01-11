Open Menu

Four Power Pilferers Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Four power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught four power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the task force raided various areas of the district and caught four accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and through meter tampering.

The task force imposed Rs. 79,946 fine on power pilferers.

On a report of FESCO, police have registered cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine From FESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

7 minutes ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

16 minutes ago
 PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

30 minutes ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

52 minutes ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

52 minutes ago
 Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during ..

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident

1 hour ago
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

1 hour ago
 JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects nego ..

JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects negotiations

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases ..

Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents

2 hours ago
 Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrat ..

Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakis ..

Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan