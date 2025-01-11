Four power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught four power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the task force raided various areas of the district and caught four accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and through meter tampering.

The task force imposed Rs. 79,946 fine on power pilferers.

On a report of FESCO, police have registered cases against the accused.