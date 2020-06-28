Four power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught four persons involved in electricity theft.

Police said on Sunday that FESCO task force conducted raids at various areas of Sillanwali city including chak no.

120 SB, chak no. 124 SB and Chak no.131 SB and caught four persons-- Rana Tanveer, Qaiser, Dilawar, Ghulam Abbas and Rafiqueo, involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases.