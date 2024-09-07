Open Menu

Four Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Four power pilferers booked in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught four power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday.

According to official sources, a task-force conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught the accused stealing electricity directly from the main line, and through meter tampering.

The teams imposed Rs 129,141 fine on power pilferers.

On report of FESCO, the police registered cases against pilferers.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine From FESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

2 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning abou ..

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints

2 hours ago
 Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

3 hours ago
 Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

7 hours ago
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

21 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

21 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

22 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

22 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan