Four power pilferers booked in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught four power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday.

According to official sources, a task-force conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught the accused stealing electricity directly from the main line, and through meter tampering.

The teams imposed Rs 129,141 fine on power pilferers.

On report of FESCO, the police registered cases against pilferers.