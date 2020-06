Four power pilferers caught

FESCO team on Monday detected power pilferage at four homes in Khurarianwala Sub-division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :FESCO team on Monday detected power pilferage at four homes in Khurarianwala Sub-division.

FESCO sources said that Fesco team supervised by SDO Khurarianwala Sub-division Waqas Aslam visited a private housing colony on Khurarianwala-Jarranwala road in the circle and detected power pilferage at 4 homes.

The teams issued detection bills of 65,600 units costing Rs 985,000 besides getting cases registered against them with Khurarianwala police station.