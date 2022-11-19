Four power pilferers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught four people accused of electricity theft on Saturday.

According to the official sources, the FESCO task force teams conducted raids at various areas of Sargodha district including Chawa village,Ganghol, Kalara village and caught red handed 4 people over stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The power pilferers were identified as Qaisar Nadeem,Riaz,Shahbaz and Aslam.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police had registered cases against the pilferers.