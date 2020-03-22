UrduPoint.com
Four Power Pilferers Nabbed

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::SDO Garden Colony claimed to have arrested 4 power pilferers from Garden Colony subdivision.

Fesco spokesman Tahir Sheikh said SDO Garden Colony Muhammad Arsalan unearthed electricity theft at four points, including residences of Muhammad Akbar, Babar Cheema, Riaz Butt and Muhammad Ashfaq in Chak No 226-RB.

The pilferers after stealing electricity were providing another five houses.

The Fesco also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 by issuing them detection bills of 19,000 units.

