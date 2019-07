(@imziishan)

The Fesco claimed to nab four power pilferers on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Fesco claimed to nab four power pilferers on Thursday.

A Fesco spokesman said teams conducted surprised checking in various parts and unearthed pilferage at residences of Abdur Razzaq, Aslam, Rehmat Ali and Asad.

The teams removed metres and issued them detection bills while complaints have also been forwarded to police stations for registration of cases against them.