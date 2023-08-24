Open Menu

Four Power Thieves Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Four power thieves held

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has caught four people involved in power thef

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has caught four people involved in power theft.

Police source said on Thursday that a task force conducted raids in the district and caught Mudassar, Kamran, Shabbir Ali and Gulzar red-handed stealing electricity.

The police registered separate cases against the alleged thieves.

