Four power thieves held

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has caught four people involved in power thef

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has caught four people involved in power theft.

Police source said on Thursday that a task force conducted raids in the district and caught Mudassar, Kamran, Shabbir Ali and Gulzar red-handed stealing electricity.

The police registered separate cases against the alleged thieves.