Four Power Thieves Held
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 05:58 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has caught four people involved in power theft.
Police source said on Thursday that a task force conducted raids in the district and caught Mudassar, Kamran, Shabbir Ali and Gulzar red-handed stealing electricity.
The police registered separate cases against the alleged thieves.