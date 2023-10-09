Four power thieves held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught four people involved in power theft,here on Monday.

According to official source, task force team conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught Muhammad Usman, Asad Abbas, Awais Khalid and Mazhar Iqbal red-handed stealing electricity.

The police registered separate cases against the alleged thieves.