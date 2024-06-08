Open Menu

Four Prisoners Recommended For Education Remission

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Four prisoners were given education remission on Saturday after they qualified for courses.

A meeting chaired by DIG Prisons Sargodha, Saeed-ullah Gondal , was held at his office and attended by Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents of Central and District Jails. Four cases were discussed during the meeting wherein recommendations were forwarded to the IG Prisons Punjab for further processing. Prisoners on an education remission basis were pardoned remarkably.

Those who attended the meeting including Superintendents Ahmed Naveed Gonadal, Tahir Majeed , Deputy Superintendent Sargodha region Javed Iqbal and Assistant Superintendent Jail Sargodha Abdul Basit Khokhar and religious teacher Qari Abdul Ghaffar. DIG Prisons Saeed-ullah Gondal ordered the superintendents to take all steps for enhancing educational capabilities of the prisoners so that they could become useful citizens after completing their sentences.

