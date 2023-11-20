Four private member bills introduced in Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Private member bills including the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Smart Institute of Sciences and Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023, were formally introduced in Senate on Monday.

The bills were introduced by Senators Bahramand Khan Tangi, Fawzia Arshad, Dilawar Khan and Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur respectively, in the Upper House.

Senate Chairman Senate Muhammd Sadiq Sanjrani referred all the bills to the standing committees concerned for detailed deliberation after no objection by the government.

In response to the Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said that the Right to Access to Information bill was under the implementation process and the government was also reviewing it.

He said the article was part of the constitution which could not be bypassed.

APP/raz-zah--muk