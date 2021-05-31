UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Private Members' Bills Introduced In Senate

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:52 PM

Four private members' bills introduced in Senate

The Senate of Pakistan on Monday referred four important private members' bill to the relevant committees for further consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Senate of Pakistan on Monday referred four important private members' bill to the relevant committees for further consideration.

The bill introduced in the House includes the Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021] (Amendment of Article 59); the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021.

Another bill the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021] (Amendment of Article 89) was deferred on the request of mover who was not present in the House at the time of its consideration.

