SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areasand arrested Qamar Shahzad, Manzoor Ahmed, Gulzar Ahmed and Muhammad Aslam, who werewanted to the police in dozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts.