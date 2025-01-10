Open Menu

Four Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Attock Police on Friday claimed to arrest four proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different crimes by various police stations of the district.

According to police spokesman, the suspects were declared as proclaimed offenders (PO) by various courts as they were nominated in the cases and were at large for so long.

The police spokesman said that Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Rizwan, two brothers, were booked by Hassanabdal Police in a murder case.

They were declared proclaimed offenders (POs) by a local court as they remained underground after their nomination in the case.

The spokesman further revealed that Rango Police arrested Abdu Raheem, wanted in the theft case, while Bhattar Police arrested Mazhar Iqbal, wanted for torturing his wife. Separately, Hasanabdal police arrested Abdul Waheed, wanted in a theft case, while Fatehjang police arrested a suspect wanted in abduction and torturing a man over a land dispute.

