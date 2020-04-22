Four proclaimed offenders arrested in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan and Bani police stations, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

During course of action, Gujar Khan police held POs identified as Hamad Ijaz, Raheel and Suhail Arshad.

Similarly, Bani police arrested proclaimed offender namely Muhammad Zahid who was wanted by police from 2019.

Police have registered cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams and said such anti-social elements must be punished according to law.