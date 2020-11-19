UrduPoint.com
Four Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:44 PM

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in sargodha

Police arrested four proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours her

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Police arrested four proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours here.

Police said on Thursday said that teams of various police stations conducted raids in various areas and arrested 4 proclaimed offenders including---Munir Ahmed,Mukhtiar Ahmed,Muhammad Nawaz and Hamid Ali. They were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft ,murder attempt etc. Further investigation was underway

