Four proclaimed offenders arrested in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Police arrested four proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours here.

Police said on Thursday said that teams of various police stations conducted raids in various areas and arrested 4 proclaimed offenders including---Munir Ahmed,Mukhtiar Ahmed,Muhammad Nawaz and Hamid Ali. They were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft ,murder attempt etc. Further investigation was underway