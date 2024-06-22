Four Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Various Parts Of Attock
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 11:55 PM
Attock Police on Saturday, during the crackdown in various parts of Attock district arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) who were wanted in different criminal cases and declared absconders by the relevant courts, and sent them behind bars
A police spokesman told newsmen on Saturday that Hassanabdal Police, during the crackdown against POs, arrested Mukhtair Ghani and Hamza Khan, while Jand Police arrested Bhadur Khan, and Fatehjang Police arrested Muhammad Kashif. The spokesman has said that these persons were wanted in different cases registered against them at these police stations.
