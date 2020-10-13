Four proclaimed offenders held in Kachhi

Levies Force on Tuesday arrested four proclaimed offenders involved in various cases at Chilgari Road area of Kachhi district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Levies Force on Tuesday arrested four proclaimed offenders involved in various cases at Chilgari Road area of Kachhi district.

According to Levies sources, on special directive of the deputy commissioner Kachhi, Levies force team led by Assistant Commissioner Bhag Hafiz Muhammad Tariq conducted successful raid and apprehended four proclaimed offenders including Ayub, Ismail, Abudullah and Abdul Hameed. The Levies source said that arrested accused were involved in crimes in the area.