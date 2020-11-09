Four proclaimed offenders held in Sargodha

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four proclaimed offenders during the last one day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four proclaimed offenders during the last one day.

The teams of various police stations conducted raids in different areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 4 proclaimed offenders identified as Sikandar Hayyat, Muhammad Nawaz, Nasir Khan and Tahir Abbas.

The outlaws were wanted by police in over dozens of cases of robbery, theft and attempt tomurderer.

Further investigation was underway.