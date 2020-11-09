UrduPoint.com
Four Proclaimed Offenders Held In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:43 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four proclaimed offenders during the last one day.

The teams of various police stations conducted raids in different areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 4 proclaimed offenders identified as Sikandar Hayyat, Muhammad Nawaz, Nasir Khan and Tahir Abbas.

The outlaws were wanted by police in over dozens of cases of robbery, theft and attempt tomurderer.

Further investigation was underway.

