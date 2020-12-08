Four proclaimed offenders nabbed in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Sargodha :(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours who were wanted in dozens of criminal cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder.

Police sources said on Tuesday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested four POs.

They were identified as Irfan Akraam, Zamir Hassan and Ramzan and further investigation was underway.