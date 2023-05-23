Four profiteers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :price control magistrates arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering from various parts of the city on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Muhammadi Market, Satellite Town Chowk, Chak No 49 NB, Chak No 23 SB,Lahore road, and surroundings.

They arrested four shopkeepers, including Abdul Hameed, Muhammad Arshad, Afzal and Zahid,and imposed fines. Cases were registered against the accused.