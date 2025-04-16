Four profiteers arrested:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The district administration on Wednesday arrested four profiteers during a crackdown launched here in the city.

According to a official sources,the price control magistrates checked various shops located at in different markets and found -- Riaz,Asghar,Akhtar and Sufiyan involved in profiteering.

Cases were registered against them and fines were also imposed on them.