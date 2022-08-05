Four profiteers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine on four shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging on Friday.

According to district officials, Assistant Commissioner Farrukh Tufail and price control magistrate Ilyas Khan conducted raids at several shops and found four shopkeepers involved in overcharging.

The raiding officer imposed Rs 9000 fine to the accused and issued a warning.