Four Profiteers Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Four profiteers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 110,000 fine to four profiteers here on Friday.

According to spokesperson,in line with special Directives of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha caption (R) Shoiab Ali, Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin, Muhammad Rabnwaz launched a comprehensive crackdown against profiteers.The team raided at various areas of the tehsil and imposed fine of Rs.110,000 to four shops for over charging.

