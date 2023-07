Four shopkeepers were fined for overcharging in the city on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Four shopkeepers were fined for overcharging in the city on Wednesday.

According to the official sources, price control magistrates checked various shops in the city and imposed a fine of Rs 5000 each on four profiteers - Arshad, Shoukat, Riaz and Hamza.