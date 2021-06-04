UrduPoint.com
Four Profiteers Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The price control magistrate arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of city on Friday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market,Muqama-e-Hayyat and lorry adda and found four shopkeepers-Qamar Abbas, Ameer Ahmed,Naeer Ali and Hamza for overcharging.The team also imposed fine on them.

Cases were registered against the accused.

