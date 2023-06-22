Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Wednesday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates checked various points, including Chak no 47 NB,Khushab Road and Noori Gate, and arrested shopkeepers- Muhammad,Asif, Shabbir and Tanveer over profiteering.

Meanwhile,the price control magistrates also imposed fines on various shopkeepers for overcharging.