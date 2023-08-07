Open Menu

Four Profiteers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Monday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates checked various points, including Chak No 49 NB, the Lahore Road and Noori Gate and arrested shopkeepers, Muhammad Javed, Shabbir and Hassan, over profiteering.

The price control magistrates also fined many shopkeepers for overcharging.

