Open Menu

Four Profiteers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The district administration got arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city on Wednesday.

According to official sources here, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali road, Istaqlalabad and Chak no 130 NB and found that shopkeepers- Amanullah,Saeed,Rafaqat Ali and Zafar Iqbal were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

Related Topics

Road Price Sillanwali

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

2 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

11 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

12 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

12 hours ago
PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

12 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

12 hours ago
 British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's t ..

Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's transition to solar power

12 hours ago
 PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

12 hours ago
 211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham ..

211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham border

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan