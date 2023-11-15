Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The district administration got arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city on Wednesday.

According to official sources here, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali road, Istaqlalabad and Chak no 130 NB and found that shopkeepers- Amanullah,Saeed,Rafaqat Ali and Zafar Iqbal were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.