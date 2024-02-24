Four profiteers held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates checked various points including ChakNo47-NB, the Faisalabad road and Noori Gate and arrested shopkeepers namely-- Kamran, Naveed, Ijaz and Safdar over profiteering.

The price control magis­trates also fined many shop­keepers for overcharging.