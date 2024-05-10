Four Profiteers Held
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts
of city on Friday.
According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali road, Istaqlalabad and chak no 78 NB, and Muhammad Asif, Safdar, Haq Nawaz and Yusaf were
involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.
