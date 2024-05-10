Open Menu

Four Profiteers Held

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts

of city on Friday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali road, Istaqlalabad and chak no 78 NB, and Muhammad Asif, Safdar, Haq Nawaz and Yusaf were

involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

