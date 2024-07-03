Open Menu

Four Profiteers Held

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including College Road, Istaqlalabad and 49-NB and found that shopkeepers, identified as Sabir, Yaseen, Ajmal and Zafar were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fine on them.

