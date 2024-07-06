Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Laksian, Sial Morr and Doodha village and found shopkeepers including Tariq, Afzal, Irshad and Akraam selling products on higher than the government fixed rates.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fine on them.