Four Profiteers Held
Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Saturday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Laksian, Sial Morr and Doodha village and found shopkeepers including Tariq, Afzal, Irshad and Akraam selling products on higher than the government fixed rates.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fine on them.
Recent Stories
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six power pilferers booked10 minutes ago
-
Sargodha receives rain20 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker of New York State Assembly Phil Ramos meets Mohsin Naqvi20 minutes ago
-
WAPDA generates 34.436 bln units in FY 2023-2420 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt. enforces Section-144 for Muharram security20 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran's presidential election1 hour ago
-
World Mutual Aid Day: cooperative institutions being activated, says CM1 hour ago
-
Civil Defense KP holds training for volunteers1 hour ago
-
CM lauds Gambat Institute for achievement in Cardiac Services1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 344,200 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Three held for fraudulently drawing funds from BISP2 hours ago
-
Secretary Information, PIO grieved over death of NPC President Azhar Jatoi's wife2 hours ago