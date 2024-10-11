Open Menu

Four Profiteers Held:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Friday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points in the city and found that shopkeepers namely–Shoaib,Akhtar and Gulzar were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

