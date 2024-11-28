Four profiteers held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in

various parts of the city on Thursday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various markets

and found that shopkeepers, including Akram, Javed, Gulzar and Nasir, were involved

in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases against them and also imposed fines.