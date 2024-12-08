Four 'profiteers' Held
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Sunday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various markets and took action against the shopkeepers involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases against them and also imposed fines.
