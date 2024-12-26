Four Profiteers Held:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of city, here on Thursday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including University road, Chungi no 9 and Khushab road and found shopkeepers — Shoaib,Riaz and Ashraf and Bilal — involved in profiteering.
