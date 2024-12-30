Open Menu

Four Profiteers Held:

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Four profiteers held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city, here on Monday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and found that shopkeepers namely- Ahsan,Muhammad Aziz,Muhammad Shafique and Zaheer were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

