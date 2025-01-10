Four Profiteers Held
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Friday.
According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points and found that shopkeepers namely- Jabbar,Naveed,Safdar and Gulzar were involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.
Recent Stories
PIA takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiatus
ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh
Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony
UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia
Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors
Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers
TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE ..
‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry
Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10
EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM hails departure of PIA's first flight to Paris after European routes reopened3 minutes ago
-
PM hails departure of PIA's first flight to Paris after European routes reopened3 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held3 minutes ago
-
JahanAra Wattoo visits Sundas Foundation,praises its humanitarian efforts3 minutes ago
-
Naqvi meets JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman13 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome to return home country today13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara stresses doorstep delivery of basic facilities13 minutes ago
-
Prime Foundation releases fresh issue of The Prime Times33 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates nation on record increase in foreign remittances1 hour ago
-
Coal mine collapse in Quetta; 12 miners feared trapped1 hour ago
-
Police foils kid's abduction, arrests suspect1 hour ago
-
Six power pilferers held1 hour ago