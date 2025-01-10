Open Menu

Four Profiteers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Friday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points and found that shopkeepers namely- Jabbar,Naveed,Safdar and Gulzar were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

Price

